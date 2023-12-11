Scan the injury report for the Miami Dolphins (9-3), which currently has nine players listed, as the Dolphins prepare for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11 at 8:15 PM .

The Dolphins enter this matchup following a 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders in their most recent game.

Their last time out, the Titans fell to the Indianapolis Colts 31-28.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Alec Ingold FB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Robert Jones OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Christian Wilkins DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knees Questionable Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out Devon Achane RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Kendall Lamm OT Back Did Not Participate In Practice

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Out Denico Autry DL Nir- rest Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Knee Out Teair Tart DT NIR - Personal Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Trevon Wesco TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Kendall CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice TK McLendon Jr. DE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Josh Whyle TE Knee Out

Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: ESPN

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins have the seventh-ranked defense this season (300.2 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 428.4 yards per game.

The Dolphins have the 20th-ranked defense this year (22.2 points allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 32 points per game.

The Dolphins rank ninth in pass defense this season (203.6 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 285.1 passing yards per game.

Miami ranks eighth in run defense this year (96.6 rushing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 143.3 rushing yards per game.

The Dolphins rank 20th in the NFL with a -4 turnover margin after forcing 15 turnovers (20th in the NFL) while committing 19 (18th in the NFL).

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-14)

Dolphins (-14) Moneyline: Dolphins (-900), Titans (+600)

Dolphins (-900), Titans (+600) Total: 46 points

