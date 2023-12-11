Dolphins vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 14
Scan the injury report for the Miami Dolphins (9-3), which currently has nine players listed, as the Dolphins prepare for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11 at 8:15 PM .
The Dolphins enter this matchup following a 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders in their most recent game.
Their last time out, the Titans fell to the Indianapolis Colts 31-28.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Robert Jones
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Christian Wilkins
|DT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Knees
|Questionable
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|Out
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kendall Lamm
|OT
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Nir- rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Teair Tart
|DT
|NIR - Personal
|Questionable
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Kendall
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|TK McLendon Jr.
|DE
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Knee
|Out
Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: ESPN
Dolphins Season Insights
- The Dolphins have the seventh-ranked defense this season (300.2 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 428.4 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have the 20th-ranked defense this year (22.2 points allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 32 points per game.
- The Dolphins rank ninth in pass defense this season (203.6 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 285.1 passing yards per game.
- Miami ranks eighth in run defense this year (96.6 rushing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 143.3 rushing yards per game.
- The Dolphins rank 20th in the NFL with a -4 turnover margin after forcing 15 turnovers (20th in the NFL) while committing 19 (18th in the NFL).
Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-14)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-900), Titans (+600)
- Total: 46 points
