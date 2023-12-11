The Miami Dolphins (9-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Titans

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

Dolphins Insights

This year, the Dolphins rack up 10.7 more points per game (32) than the Titans allow (21.3).

The Dolphins rack up 91.4 more yards per game (428.4) than the Titans allow per outing (337).

This season, Miami runs for 37.1 more yards per game (143.3) than Tennessee allows per contest (106.2).

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Titans' takeaways (10).

Dolphins Home Performance

The Dolphins' average points scored at home (38.8) is higher than their overall average (32). But their average points allowed at home (17.4) is lower than overall (22.2).

At home, the Dolphins accumulate 497.2 yards per game and concede 288.2. That's more than they gain overall (428.4), but less than they allow (300.2).

Miami accumulates 315 passing yards per game at home (29.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 213.2 at home (9.6 more than overall).

At home, the Dolphins accumulate 182.2 rushing yards per game and give up 75. That's more than they gain overall (143.3), and less than they allow (96.6).

The Dolphins convert 41.8% of third downs in home games (1.6% lower than their overall average), and concede 27.3% at home (9.2% lower than overall).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Las Vegas W 20-13 CBS 11/24/2023 at New York W 34-13 Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 at Washington W 45-15 FOX 12/11/2023 Tennessee - ESPN 12/17/2023 New York - CBS 12/24/2023 Dallas - FOX 12/31/2023 at Baltimore - CBS

