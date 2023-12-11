How to Watch Dolphins vs. Titans Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (9-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.
We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Titans
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Dolphins Insights
- This year, the Dolphins rack up 10.7 more points per game (32) than the Titans allow (21.3).
- The Dolphins rack up 91.4 more yards per game (428.4) than the Titans allow per outing (337).
- This season, Miami runs for 37.1 more yards per game (143.3) than Tennessee allows per contest (106.2).
- This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Titans' takeaways (10).
Dolphins Home Performance
- The Dolphins' average points scored at home (38.8) is higher than their overall average (32). But their average points allowed at home (17.4) is lower than overall (22.2).
- At home, the Dolphins accumulate 497.2 yards per game and concede 288.2. That's more than they gain overall (428.4), but less than they allow (300.2).
- Miami accumulates 315 passing yards per game at home (29.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 213.2 at home (9.6 more than overall).
- At home, the Dolphins accumulate 182.2 rushing yards per game and give up 75. That's more than they gain overall (143.3), and less than they allow (96.6).
- The Dolphins convert 41.8% of third downs in home games (1.6% lower than their overall average), and concede 27.3% at home (9.2% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dolphins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 20-13
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|at New York
|W 34-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/3/2023
|at Washington
|W 45-15
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.