The Miami Dolphins (9-3) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is a 13-point favorite in the game. The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the contest.

The Dolphins' betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the Titans. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Other Week 14 Odds

Miami vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Insights

Miami's ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.

As a 13-point favorite or greater, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Miami games have gone over the point total on seven of 12 occasions (58.3%).

Tennessee is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

This season, four of Tennessee's 12 games have hit the over.

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyreek Hill - - - - 104.5 (-118) - Raheem Mostert - - 48.5 (-115) - - - Durham Smythe - - - - 11.5 (-120) - Tua Tagovailoa 285.5 (-115) 2.5 (+135) 3.5 (-111) - - - Jaylen Waddle - - - - 66.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.