The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 111-99 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent game) Robinson posted .

In this article we will dive into Robinson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.3 15.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.7 Assists 3.5 2.9 3.5 PRA -- 19.8 22 PR -- 16.9 18.5 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.3



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Robinson's Heat average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 121.3 points per game, which is 26th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 45.1 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are 21st in the league, allowing 27 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 24th in the NBA, conceding 13.6 makes per game.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 36 18 8 5 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.