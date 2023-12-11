Miami Dolphins receiver Durham Smythe will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 14, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Smythe has caught 18 balls (on 25 targets) for 178 yards (22.3 per game) so far this season.

Smythe vs. the Titans

Smythe vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Tennessee has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Titans yield 230.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense ranks eighth in the NFL by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Smythe Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Smythe has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (four of eight).

Smythe has been targeted on 25 of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (6.2% target share).

He averages 7.1 yards per target this season (178 yards on 25 targets).

Having played eight games this year, Smythe has not tallied a TD reception.

Smythe has been targeted four times in the red zone (7.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts).

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

