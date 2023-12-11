The Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans are scheduled to play in a Week 14 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Durham Smythe get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Smythe's stat line shows 18 grabs for 178 yards. He puts up 22.3 yards receiving per game.

Smythe does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Durham Smythe Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0 Week 12 @Jets 3 1 10 0

