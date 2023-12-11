Southeast Division foes meet when the Miami Heat (12-10) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Hornets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 117 - Hornets 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Heat (- 3.5)

Heat (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-4.7)

Heat (-4.7) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Heat have had more success against the spread than the Hornets this year, recording an ATS record of 10-12-0, compared to the 8-12-0 record of the Hornets.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 28.6% of the time. That's less often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (53.3%).

Miami's games have gone over the total 45.5% of the time this season (10 out of 22), less often than Charlotte's games have (13 out of 20).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 6-11, while the Heat are 9-3 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Performance Insights

This year, the Heat are posting 112.4 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 111.5 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Miami has found it difficult to grab rebounds this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 40.7 rebounds per game. It ranks eighth by allowing 43 boards per contest.

The Heat rank 10th in the NBA with 26.1 assists per contest.

This year, Miami is committing 12.2 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14.6 turnovers per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Heat rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.3%. They rank 13th in the league by sinking 12.6 threes per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.