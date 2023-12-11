The injury report for the Miami Heat (12-10) heading into their game against the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) currently features five players on it. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 from Spectrum Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Heat's last outing on Friday ended in a 111-99 loss to the Cavaliers. Kyle Lowry scored 17 points in the Heat's loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Haywood Highsmith SF Out Back 6.5 2.7 1.5 Bam Adebayo C Out Hip 22.3 9.9 3.9 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0 0 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Nick Smith: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.