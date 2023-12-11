The Charlotte Hornets (7-13) and the Miami Heat (12-10) are scheduled to play on Monday at Spectrum Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat fell to the Cavaliers on Friday, 111-99. Kyle Lowry scored a team-high 17 points (and contributed five assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Lowry 17 2 5 2 0 3 Josh Richardson 17 1 2 1 0 5 Jimmy Butler 16 5 2 1 0 0

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Butler gets the Heat 21.9 points, 5.2 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Lowry's averages on the season are 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, making 44.0% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers for the season are 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 52.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.3 points, 2.6 boards and 2.9 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.

The Heat get 10.7 points per game from Josh Richardson, plus 2.6 boards and 3.0 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 17.8 3.5 3.8 0.7 0.2 0.7 Jaime Jaquez 15.8 3.9 2.8 0.9 0.2 1.4 Kyle Lowry 12.3 4.1 3.9 1 0.4 2.5 Caleb Martin 13 4.5 2.1 0.9 0.3 1.5 Josh Richardson 13.6 2.7 3.2 0.6 0.3 1.8

