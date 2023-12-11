Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Hillsborough County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge Christian School at Academy at the Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zephyrhills Christian Academy at Winthrop College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Catholic HS at George Jenkins High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
