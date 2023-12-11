How to Watch Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will look to break a seven-game losing skid when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Jacksonville is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 21st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 86th.
- The Dolphins average 7.1 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Bulldogs allow (81.5).
- When Jacksonville puts up more than 81.5 points, it is 3-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game (66) than it did when playing on the road (61.2).
- The Dolphins gave up 57.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (66.6).
- At home, Jacksonville averaged 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than in away games (6.9). It owned the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (34%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Campbell
|W 62-48
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|W 81-79
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 94-52
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/14/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.