The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will look to break a seven-game losing skid when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
  • Jacksonville is 5-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 21st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 86th.
  • The Dolphins average 7.1 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Bulldogs allow (81.5).
  • When Jacksonville puts up more than 81.5 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game (66) than it did when playing on the road (61.2).
  • The Dolphins gave up 57.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (66.6).
  • At home, Jacksonville averaged 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than in away games (6.9). It owned the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Campbell W 62-48 Swisher Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Southern W 81-79 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ UCF L 94-52 Addition Financial Arena
12/11/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/14/2023 Trinity Baptist - Swisher Gymnasium
12/18/2023 UL Monroe - Swisher Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.