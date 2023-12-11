Jacksonville vs. North Carolina Central December 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Jacksonville vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Edyn Battle: 14.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Saniyah Craig: 11.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Makayla Edwards: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalisa Dunlap: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jada Jones: 4.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
