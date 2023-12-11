The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-5) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 67.4 points per game are just four fewer points than the 71.4 the Dolphins give up.

When it scores more than 71.4 points, North Carolina Central is 2-0.

Jacksonville's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Dolphins score 67.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 71 the Eagles allow.

Jacksonville is 1-2 when scoring more than 71 points.

When North Carolina Central allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 3-0.

The Dolphins are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, two% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (43.5%).

The Eagles' 37.8 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Dolphins have given up.

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Saniyah Craig: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jalisa Dunlap: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jada Jones: 2.5 PTS, 29.2 FG%

