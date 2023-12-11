Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards allowed, at 230.8 per game.

So far this year, Waddle has caught 57 passes on 83 targets for 743 yards and three TDs, averaging 67.5 yards per game.

Waddle vs. the Titans

Waddle vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 230.8 passing yards the Titans concede per game makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Titans' defense is ranked eighth in the league with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Waddle Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Waddle has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Waddle has received 20.5% of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (83 targets).

He has been targeted 83 times, averaging 9.0 yards per target (27th in NFL).

Waddle has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (6.4%).

Waddle (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 15.7% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 7 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

