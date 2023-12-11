When the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans match up in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Waddle's 57 grabs (on 83 targets) have netted him 743 yards (67.5 per game) and three TDs.

Waddle has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jaylen Waddle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 6 3 42 0 Week 11 Raiders 8 4 55 0 Week 12 @Jets 8 8 114 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8 5 52 0

