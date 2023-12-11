Should you bet on Jeff Wilson Jr. finding his way into the end zone in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jeff Wilson Jr. score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has rushed for 96 yards on 22 carries (19.2 ypg).

Wilson also has nine catches for 67 yards (13.4 per game).

Wilson has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 @Eagles 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Patriots 5 23 0 2 14 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 2 6 0 3 32 0 Week 12 @Jets 11 56 0 3 17 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 11 0 0 0 0

