Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lowry, in his previous game (December 8 loss against the Cavaliers), posted 17 points, five assists and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Lowry, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.9 PRA -- 17.8 20.3 PR -- 13.5 16.4 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.5



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Lowry has made 3.1 shots per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's Heat average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 121.3 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

Allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest, the Hornets are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

The Hornets concede 27 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Hornets are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 15 0 1 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.