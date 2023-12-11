Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Orange County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winter Park HS at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Nona High School at Harmony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Orange High School at Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Orlando at Dr. Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
