Orlando Robinson will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

In a 111-99 loss to the Cavaliers (his last action) Robinson posted five points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for Robinson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Orlando Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 7.9 Rebounds 9.5 5.5 Assists 2.5 2.4 PRA -- 15.8 PR -- 13.4



Orlando Robinson Insights vs. the Hornets

Robinson is responsible for taking 2.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.4 per game.

Robinson's Heat average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 121.3 points per contest, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Hornets allow 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

Conceding 27 assists per contest, the Hornets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

Orlando Robinson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 12 2 3 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.