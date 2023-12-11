Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Pasco County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vanguard High School - Ocala at River Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11

6:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf High School at Lecanto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11

7:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Lecanto, FL

Lecanto, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge Christian School at Academy at the Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11

7:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Zephyrhills Christian Academy at Winthrop College Prep Academy