Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Pinellas County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Tarpon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11

6:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeside Christian School at Admiral Farragut Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11

7:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater High School at Northside Christian School