Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up against the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. If you're looking for Mostert's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the running game, Mostert has season stats of 162 rushes for 828 yards and 14 TDs, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. He also has 21 catches on 28 targets for 166 yards.
Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Devon Achane (FP/ribs): 56 Rush Att; 534 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 101 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Chris Brooks (LP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mostert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|162
|828
|14
|5.1
|28
|21
|166
|2
Mostert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|20
|94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|11
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
