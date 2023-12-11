Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up against the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. If you're looking for Mostert's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Mostert has season stats of 162 rushes for 828 yards and 14 TDs, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. He also has 21 catches on 28 targets for 166 yards.

Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other running backs on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Devon Achane (FP/ribs): 56 Rush Att; 534 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 101 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Chris Brooks (LP/knee): 15 Rush Att; 94 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 0 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mostert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 162 828 14 5.1 28 21 166 2

Mostert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Commanders 11 43 1 1 8 0

