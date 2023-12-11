Raheem Mostert will be facing the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Mostert has rushed for a team-high 828 yards on 162 attempts (69.0 ypg), and Mostert has gotten into the box 14 times. In addition, Mostert has generated 166 receiving yards (13.8 ypg) on 21 catches, with two receiving TDs.

Mostert vs. the Titans

Mostert vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Titans during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Titans have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Mostert will play against the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense this week. The Titans allow 106.2 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Titans have totaled eight touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Titans' defense is ninth in the NFL in that category.

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert has gone over his rushing yards total in 58.3% of his opportunities (seven of 12 games).

The Dolphins have passed 55.4% of the time and run 44.6% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 49.7% of his team's 326 rushing attempts this season (162).

In nine games this season, Mostert has run for at least one touchdown, including four games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 16 total touchdowns this season (34.0% of his team's 47 offensive TDs).

He has 28 carries in the red zone (44.4% of his team's 63 red zone rushes).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 94 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 22 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 85 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

