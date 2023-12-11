Should you wager on Raheem Mostert hitting paydirt in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Mostert, has carried the ball 162 times for 828 yards (69 per game), with 14 touchdowns.

Mostert also helps out in the passing game, with 166 receiving yards on 21 catches (13.8 yards per game) plus two TDs.

Mostert has scored multiple rushing TDs in four games, and has scored in nine games.

In two of 12 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Commanders 11 43 1 1 8 0

