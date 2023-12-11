Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 14?
Should you wager on Raheem Mostert hitting paydirt in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- The team's top rusher, Mostert, has carried the ball 162 times for 828 yards (69 per game), with 14 touchdowns.
- Mostert also helps out in the passing game, with 166 receiving yards on 21 catches (13.8 yards per game) plus two TDs.
- Mostert has scored multiple rushing TDs in four games, and has scored in nine games.
- In two of 12 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.
Raheem Mostert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|20
|94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|11
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
