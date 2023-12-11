Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Sumter County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citrus High School at South Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Bushnell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.