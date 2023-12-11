Tua Tagovailoa will be up against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins play the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Tagovailoa has posted 3,457 passing yards (288.1 per game) this year, going 281-for-401 (70.1%) with 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Tagovailoa has also contributed in the runnin game with 40 rushing yards (3.3 per game) on 27 attempts.

Tagovailoa vs. the Titans

Tagovailoa vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 205 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 205 PASS YPG / PASS TD Tennessee has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Titans have allowed one or more passing TDs to nine opposing quarterbacks this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Tennessee in 2023.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

Tagovailoa will square off against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 230.8 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Titans have conceded 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks eighth in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Titans

Passing Yards: 286.5 (-115)

286.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+140)

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

Tagovailoa has gone over his passing yards total six times this season (50.0%).

The Dolphins, who are second in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.4% of the time while running 44.6%.

With 401 attempts for 3,457 passing yards, Tagovailoa is second in NFL action with 8.6 yards per attempt.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all 12 games this year, with more than one TD pass seven times.

He has scored 24 of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (51.1%).

Tagovailoa has attempted 50 passes in the red zone (43.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Titans

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-105)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa has hit the rushing yards over in six of 12 opportunities (50.0%).

Tagovailoa has no rushing touchdowns in 12 games this year.

He has six carries in the red zone (9.5% of his team's 63 red zone rushes).

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 18-for-24 / 280 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 21-for-30 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 28-for-39 / 325 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-34 / 193 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 30-for-45 / 324 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

