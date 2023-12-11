Tyreek Hill will be up against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins play the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

So far this campaign Hill has 93 grabs (on 127 targets) for a team-best 1,481 yards and 12 scores, averaging 123.4 yards per game.

Hill vs. the Titans

Hill vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed seven opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

Hill will square off against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans give up 230.8 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Titans have scored 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Titans' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 105.5 (-120)

Hill Receiving Insights

In eight of 12 games this year, Hill has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has 31.4% of his team's target share (127 targets on 405 passing attempts).

He has 1,481 receiving yards on 127 targets to rank third in NFL play with 11.7 yards per target.

Hill has reeled in a TD pass in 10 of 12 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has 12 total touchdowns this season (25.5% of his team's 47 offensive TDs).

Hill (17 red zone targets) has been targeted 33.3% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 157 YDS / 2 TDs 2 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 10 REC / 146 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 112 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

