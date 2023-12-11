When the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans square off in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Tyreek Hill get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Hill has 93 catches (on 127 targets) for a team-best 1,481 yards (123.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 10 of 12 games this season, Hill has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1 Week 13 @Commanders 7 5 157 2

