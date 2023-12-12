Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers will play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Ekblad are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Ekblad has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 21:53 on the ice per game.

Through 11 games this year, Ekblad has yet to score a goal.

Ekblad has a point in three games this season through 11 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Ekblad has an assist in three of 11 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Ekblad hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 2 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

