Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Alachua County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Countryside Christian High School at St Patrick Interparish School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aucilla Christian High School at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
