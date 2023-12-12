In the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Aleksander Barkov Jr. to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

In 10 of 24 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.

Barkov's shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:23 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:06 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

