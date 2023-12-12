The Florida Panthers, Aleksander Barkov Jr. among them, play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Barkov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Barkov has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +21.

Barkov has a goal in 10 games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barkov has a point in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Barkov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Barkov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -25 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 24 Games 3 28 Points 0 10 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

