Will Anton Lundell Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 12?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Anton Lundell light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundell stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Lundell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:03
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|W 5-3
Panthers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
