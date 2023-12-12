Anton Lundell will be among those in action Tuesday when his Florida Panthers play the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. If you'd like to wager on Lundell's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anton Lundell vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 15:42 on the ice per game.

In two of 27 games this year, Lundell has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Lundell has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 27 games this year, Lundell has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Lundell goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -25 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 27 Games 3 12 Points 1 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

