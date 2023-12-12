Will Brandon Montour score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

Montour is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

