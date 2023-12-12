Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 12?
Will Brandon Montour score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Montour stats and insights
- Montour is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
