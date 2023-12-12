The Florida Panthers, Brandon Montour among them, meet the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Montour in that upcoming Panthers-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Montour has averaged 23:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Montour has yet to score a goal through 11 games this season.

In two of 11 games this season, Montour has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Montour has had an assist twice this season in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Montour has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Montour Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-25) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

