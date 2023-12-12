Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Broward County, Florida today? We have what you need here.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plantation High School at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Posnack Jewish Day School at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highlands Christian Academy at Katz Yeshiva High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School - Oakland Park at Pompano Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
