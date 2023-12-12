Can we count on Carter Verhaeghe lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Verhaeghe stats and insights

  • In 13 of 27 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Verhaeghe averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Verhaeghe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:11 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:37 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 20:52 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:21 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:04 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:28 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.