The Florida Panthers, including Carter Verhaeghe, will be in action Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Considering a wager on Verhaeghe in the Panthers-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 17:50 on the ice per game.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 13 of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Verhaeghe has a point in 17 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points six times.

In nine of 27 games this year, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Verhaeghe goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 27 Games 3 23 Points 3 13 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.