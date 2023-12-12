Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Collier County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Baptist Academy at Seacrest Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Naples, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway Charter High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Everglades City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Everglades City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Immokalee High School at Golden Gate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lely High School at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
