Should you wager on Eetu Luostarinen to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Luostarinen stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Luostarinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.

Luostarinen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Luostarinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:01 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:34 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:54 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 5-3

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.