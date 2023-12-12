Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Escambia County, Florida today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jay High School at Northview High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Century, FL

Century, FL Conference: 1A - District 1

1A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pensacola Catholic HS at West Florida High School - Tech

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Choctawhatchee High School at Escambia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Niceville HS at Tate High School