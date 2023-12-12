Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Escambia County, Florida today? We've got what you need.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jay High School at Northview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Century, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pensacola Catholic HS at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Choctawhatchee High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niceville HS at Tate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
