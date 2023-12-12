Will Evan Rodrigues find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers square off against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

Rodrigues has scored in four of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Rodrigues averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:59 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 4 2 2 16:52 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:12 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 13:18 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-3

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

