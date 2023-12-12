The Florida Panthers, with Evan Rodrigues, will be in action Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Rodrigues are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Rodrigues has a plus-minus of +15, while averaging 16:42 on the ice per game.

Rodrigues has scored a goal in a game four times this season over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Rodrigues has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Rodrigues has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Rodrigues goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rodrigues has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-25) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 27 Games 11 21 Points 7 6 Goals 2 15 Assists 5

