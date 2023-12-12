Should you bet on Gustav Forsling to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

  • In three of 27 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Forsling's shooting percentage is 5.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:08 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:50 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:02 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:50 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:56 Home W 5-3

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

