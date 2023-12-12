Should you bet on Gustav Forsling to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forsling stats and insights

In three of 27 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Forsling's shooting percentage is 5.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:08 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:50 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:02 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:50 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:56 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.