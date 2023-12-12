If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hernando County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Citrus High School at Nature Coast Tech High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Weeki Wachee High School at Central High School - Brooksville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Conference: 4A - District 9

4A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Crystal River High School at Hernando High School