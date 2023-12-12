Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lennard High School at Durant High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview High School - Riverview at Spoto High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Tampa at Armwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Seffner, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant High School at T R Robinson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton High School at Strawberry Crest High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dover, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newsome HS at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brandon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bay High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Valrico, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaither High School at Alonso High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leto High School at Sickles High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsborough High School at Wharton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Steinbrenner High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lutz, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit High School at Blake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunlake High School at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Bayshore Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IMG Academy at Winthrop College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Tampa Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
