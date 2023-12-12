For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Matthew Tkachuk a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Tkachuk stats and insights

  • Tkachuk has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Kraken this season in one game (four shots).
  • He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Tkachuk's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 3.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Tkachuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:37 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:13 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:27 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-3

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

