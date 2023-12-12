The Florida Panthers, including Matthew Tkachuk, will be in action Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Does a bet on Tkachuk intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:57 on the ice per game.

Tkachuk has a goal in five of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 27 games this season, Tkachuk has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 10 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Tkachuk's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -25 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 27 Games 3 20 Points 3 5 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

