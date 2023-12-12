Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Miami-Dade County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
David Posnack Jewish Day School at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G Holmes Braddock Senior High School at Felix Varela Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Sunset Senior High School at John A Ferguson Senior High
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
